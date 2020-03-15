Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Steris by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $136.29 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $119.62 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

