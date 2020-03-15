Sun Valley Gold LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sun Valley Gold LLC lessened its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 384,600 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining comprises approximately 0.7% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned about 0.41% of SSR Mining worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 2,721,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. SSR Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

