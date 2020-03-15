Suretly Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00004150 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $53,151.92 and $17.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.67 or 0.04358804 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00069211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00038863 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.