Syscoin Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. Syscoin has a market cap of $8.78 million and $182,910.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00677125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010963 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 581,049,579 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

