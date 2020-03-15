Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 0.7% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,548,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after buying an additional 1,587,950 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $52.23 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $252.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

