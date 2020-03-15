Tap (XTP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $185,892.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Tap has a market cap of $43.28 million and approximately $185,892.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00001551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.04348320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00069685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018706 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

