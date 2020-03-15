Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,639,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Target by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

