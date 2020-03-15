Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Taubman Centers worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCO opened at $48.12 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.45.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

TCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

