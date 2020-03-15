TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the quarter. TC Pipelines makes up about 1.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of TC Pipelines worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.71. TC Pipelines, LP has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

