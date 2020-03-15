TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0255 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, BigONE, Vebitcoin and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $135,284.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.02304822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00193296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00111577 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,854,233 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bithumb, BitBay, BigONE, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, HitBTC, COSS, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Neraex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Coinrail, Liqui, IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.