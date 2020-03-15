Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.82.

TSLA opened at $546.62 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $725.30 and its 200-day moving average is $426.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.