Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

