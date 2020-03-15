Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $82,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $8.51 on Friday, reaching $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,040,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,817. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

