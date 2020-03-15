Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $927,600.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $927,600.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006456 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

