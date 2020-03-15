THETA Reaches One Day Volume of $2.59 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, THETA has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $53.43 million and $2.59 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.04264937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bithumb, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx, WazirX, Huobi, Coinbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

