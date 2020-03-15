TLS Token (TLS) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

TLS Token (CURRENCY:TLS) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. TLS Token has a market capitalization of $10,207.66 and approximately $23.00 worth of TLS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TLS Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TLS Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.02275001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00193580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111888 BTC.

About TLS Token

TLS Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,403,258 tokens. TLS Token’s official message board is medium.com/@TLSgroup. TLS Token’s official website is tlsgroup.io.

Buying and Selling TLS Token

TLS Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TLS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TLS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TLS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

