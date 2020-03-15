TOP (TOP) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $89,791.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. Over the last week, TOP has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

