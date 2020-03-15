Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Toro worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Toro by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Toro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

