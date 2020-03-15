Traceability Chain Trading Down 12.6% This Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $941,345.10 and $14,074.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003958 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035472 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00383235 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001101 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018354 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002771 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,695,827 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

