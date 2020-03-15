TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $0.0026

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $21,359.69 and approximately $169.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

