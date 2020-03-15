Tripio Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $486,846.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tripio has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00111444 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

