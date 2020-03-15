TrueFeedBack Tops One Day Volume of $51,895.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $397,406.19 and $51,895.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00111444 BTC.

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

