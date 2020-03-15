TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $133.27 million and approximately $535.91 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00018943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, CoinTiger and Bitso.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.02298465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00111444 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 132,878,452 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Binance, CoinTiger, Kuna, IDEX, Bittrex, Koinex, WazirX, Bitso, HitBTC, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Upbit and HBUS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

