TTC Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $1.41 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00068868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.42 or 0.04144403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038800 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 865,292,882 coins and its circulating supply is 408,267,726 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.