Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TUES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

TUES opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

