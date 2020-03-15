Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) vs. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Financial Survey

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -27.07% -5.39% -4.48% Cheetah Mobile 28.98% 22.27% 15.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twilio and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.13 billion 9.85 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -43.71 Cheetah Mobile $724.56 million 0.47 $169.72 million $1.18 2.03

Cheetah Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheetah Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Twilio and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 2 19 0 2.90 Cheetah Mobile 2 1 0 0 1.33

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $144.59, suggesting a potential upside of 80.76%. Cheetah Mobile has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.94%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

Twilio has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Twilio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

