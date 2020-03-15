UGAS Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00068868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.42 or 0.04144403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038800 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

