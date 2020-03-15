Ultiledger (ULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $1.35 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.02304822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00193296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00111577 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,418,853 tokens. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger's official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

