UNI COIN (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $211.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $211.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002846 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and OEX. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000389 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

