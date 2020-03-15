Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Up 10.6% in February

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 9,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. Univar has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

