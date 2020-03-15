Universe Price Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Universe has a market capitalization of $67,913.72 and $18.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universe has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,010,542 coins and its circulating supply is 85,810,542 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

