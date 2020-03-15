Uquid Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00005005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exrates. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00057731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00068568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.63 or 0.04153450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038904 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Exrates, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

