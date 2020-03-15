US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.21% of US Foods worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after buying an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,628,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in US Foods by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after buying an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of USFD opened at $19.68 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

