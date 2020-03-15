Valor Token Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Valor Token has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $357,497.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00003296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

