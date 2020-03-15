Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 226,176 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Nike worth $106,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,857,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,254. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

