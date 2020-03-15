Van ECK Associates Corp Has $91.70 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $91,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after buying an additional 166,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 13,456,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,069. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.