Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 794.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.93% of Veritex worth $44,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $9,661,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veritex by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

