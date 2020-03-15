Veros (VRS) Achieves Market Cap of $114,207.45

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Veros has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $114,207.45 and $22,987.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002068 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.02287258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00194296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00039399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00111668 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,018,051 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

