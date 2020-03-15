Version Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Version has a market capitalization of $67,480.13 and $3.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Version coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Version has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Version alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000213 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Version

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 622,305,061 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto. Version’s official website is version2.org.

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Version Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Version and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.