Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.95% of Verso worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Verso by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verso by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verso by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Verso Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $401.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

