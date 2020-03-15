Very Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Share Price

Media headlines about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news impact score of 3.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the cable giant an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. 66,243,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,665,552. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

