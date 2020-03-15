ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Holdings Boosted by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 357.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of ViaSat worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,796,000 after purchasing an additional 179,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ViaSat by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,689,000 after buying an additional 152,094 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ViaSat by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.03. 782,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,817. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

