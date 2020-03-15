Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,565 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.43% of State Auto Financial worth $46,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STFC. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

STFC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $950.36 million, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

