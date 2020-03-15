Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 390,394 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 8,071.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 390,394 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Nevro worth $46,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVRO opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.55. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

