Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.79 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Teledyne Technologies worth $43,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $292.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.43 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.77.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

