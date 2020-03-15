Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,848 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Black Hills worth $45,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

