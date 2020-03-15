Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,334 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Monro worth $46,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monro by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

