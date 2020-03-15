Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,073 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $50,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10,665.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

