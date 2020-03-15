Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,534 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Trimble worth $43,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1,166.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,266 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $33,493,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 727,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trimble by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 119,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,784.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

