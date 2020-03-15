VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.0701 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $227,494.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001718 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

